Let’s Talk: Longer wait time at hospitals? Your thoughts… Loop Jamaica

As more patients require care at Accident & Emergency (A&E) Departments, the Ministry of Health & Wellness says the public should expect a longer than normal wait time at hospitals across the country.

The health authorities say they are working to ensure that the triage system is optimised, and that additional customer care personnel are deployed in the A&E waiting areas to address the concerns of patients and provide the necessary updates.

They also urged the public to exercise patience during this time.

With the health system already plagued by a litany of complaints from patients, the Loop News brought the issue to the streets and asked people to weigh in.

