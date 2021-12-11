LET’S TALK: Plans for the holidays with relaxation of curfew hours? | Loop Jamaica

The Government of Jamaica (GOJ) relaxed the COVID-19 restrictive measures on Friday, allowing Jamaicans more freedom during weekdays, as well as on the upcoming Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The curfew will now be from are from 10 pm until 5 am daily with Christmas Eve and New Year’s Evening running from 1 am until 5 am. These new hours will run until Thursday, January 13 and they replace the previous curfew hours from 9 pm until 4 am.

The additional hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will allow the population the opportunity for a semblance of traditional enjoyment during the festive season.

Traditionally, Jamaicans enjoy Grand Market on Christmas Eve, which normally runs all night. It is the last opportunity for shopping, with thousands flocking commercial centres across the island. Entertainment activities are also held on Christmas Eve as well.

New Year’s Eve is traditionally a night for church services as well as festive activities for those who want to ring in the New Year in style.

With the change in the curfew restrictive hours, Loops News took to the streets of May Pen on Thursday for this week’s Let’s Talk: What’s the plan for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve with the relaxation of the curfew hours?