Let’s Talk: Pretty, fresh, cool… your thoughts on Ja’s new money? Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s much-touted polymer banknotes or, as people are calling it in the streets, “new money”, have finally hit the hands of citizens.

In some areas, people waited at ATMs on June 15, hoping to be the first, at least in their respective area, to get the new currency.

When the announcement was made that the country’s legal tender would undergo physical changes, some questioned the need for new-look bills when the value is the same, while others saw the new currency as just another part of the progress the country is undergoing.

After a week of the new currency being in circulation, the Loop News team wanted to hear from people in the streets. So, on this week’s Let’s Talk, we asked: “How are you feeling about the new banknotes that are in circulation?”

Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid