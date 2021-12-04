LET’S TALK: Should Jamaica follow Barbados and get rid of the Queen? | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Caribbean neighbours Barbados on Tuesday cut ties with the British monarchy and installed Dame Sandra Mason as the first president of the world’s newest republic.

This has been mooted by several Prime Ministers of Jamaica over the years, who promised at political rallies or while being sworn into office that they would start the process of severing the island’s historical connections to colonialism, by removing Queen Elizabeth II as the Head of State.

The discussion, however, dies after each general election and only resurrects on the approach of the next electoral cycle, with the Queen remaining as Jamaica’s Head of State, 59 years after the island became an independent nation, with the Governor-General her representative.

Barbados’ decision, which was spearheaded by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, renewed the discussion among Jamaicans who took to social media and other gatherings to voice their opinions on the subject.

Loop News went to the commercial district of New Kingston for this week’s Let’s Talk: Should Jamaica follow Barbados and get rid of the Queen?