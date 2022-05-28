LET’S TALK: To build or reap? | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
LET'S TALK: To build or reap?
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News

Are people nowadays willing to build with a spouse or looking for someone already established?

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Are people nowadays willing to build with a spouse or looking for someone already established – Edited by Marlon Reid

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Generations of past eras love to reminisce about love in their time.

Love is what they said was the foundation that their partnerships were built on and that was what enabled the affection of both partners to survive difficult times.

Past generations have also argued that it was also what helped couples to start a life from nothing into prosperous unions, that included each looking out for the other as the relationship grew both in love and financially.

In recent decades, however, there is an argument that more people are looking for partners, who are stable financially with love becoming secondary.

The feeling also is that the willingness to build together is not there, which oftentimes leads to couples not lasting as they use to even when individuals get married, they usually get divorced as they will not seek to outlast bad times.

All this is indicative of the many people opting to be single or failing to commit themselves to a loving partner, with the divorce rate increasing drastically.

Loop News took to the streets of Half-Way-Tree Saturday morning to get the views of the public for this week’s Let’s Talk: Are people nowadays willing to build with a spouse or looking for someone already established?

