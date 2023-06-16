Let’s Talk: What can parents do to ensure their children’s safety? Loop Jamaica

Let's Talk: What can parents do to ensure their children's safety?
Jamaica News
Jamaicans are angry over the heinous murder of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe, a student of Braeton Primary in Portmore, St Catherine.

Danielle was abducted from the school on Thursday, June 8, and transported to St Andrew, where she was discovered on Roosevelt Avenue with her throat slashed.

Danielle, the daughter of a policeman, died on Saturday morning.

She was the eighth child to be murdered since the start of the year, three of whom are under 12 years old.

There has been widespread outcry and condemnation since her death.

Loop News took to the streets of the Corporate Area to find out from people what steps they think can be taken to mitigate children falling victim to crime.

The Loop News team asked: What can parents do to better prepare their children to ensure their safety when they leave home daily?

