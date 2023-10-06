Let’s Talk: What do you consider when buying street food? Loop Jamaica

Whether it is crab, corn and soup from the now shuttered Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston, a “box food” from the corner shop or jerk chicken from the pan chicken vendor, the topic of street food has on the lips of many Jamaicans this week.

Why? We reckon you’ve also watched or heard about the viral video of the crab vendor at Crab Circle, which captured the aftermath of her relieving herself in the area of her stall.

We’ve also noted that many users on social media are wishing they could unsee the video.

What’s done is done, we suppose. However, Crab Circle has since been shuttered by way of a public health order from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department.

So to the broader topic of street food, the Loop News team took to the streets of the Corporate Area for this week’s Let’s Talk and asked: What do you consider when buying cooked food from street vendors?

Share your thought in the comments to join the conversation!

Video done by Marlon Reid