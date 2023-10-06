Let’s Talk: What do you consider when buying street food? Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Let’s Talk: What do you consider when buying street food? Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaican driver Sara Misir revs up for GT Cup Championship finale

GC Foster College VP, Gibbs Williams, gunned down in Portmore

VMBS branches open this Saturday in ‘Bank On It’ initiative

Cops probing prisoner involvement in Medikk’s disappearance

Let’s Talk: What do you consider when buying street food?

US Navy woman among 4 arrested in MP’s missing daughter probe

Charlton Athletic’s Karoy Anderson earns first Reggae Boyz call-up

NSWMA educating about proper e-waste disposal

Paul Pogba’s B sample confirms positive drugs test

Pacers help Pakistan beat the Netherlands at the Cricket World Cup

Friday Oct 06

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

Let’s Talk – What Do You Consider When Purchasing Food From Sreet Vendors

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Whether it is crab, corn and soup from the now shuttered Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston, a “box food” from the corner shop or jerk chicken from the pan chicken vendor, the topic of street food has on the lips of many Jamaicans this week.

Why? We reckon you’ve also watched or heard about the viral video of the crab vendor at Crab Circle, which captured the aftermath of her relieving herself in the area of her stall.

We’ve also noted that many users on social media are wishing they could unsee the video.

What’s done is done, we suppose. However, Crab Circle has since been shuttered by way of a public health order from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department.

So to the broader topic of street food, the Loop News team took to the streets of the Corporate Area for this week’s Let’s Talk and asked: What do you consider when buying cooked food from street vendors?

Share your thought in the comments to join the conversation!

Video done by Marlon Reid

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Jamaican driver Sara Misir revs up for GT Cup Championship finale

Jamaica News

GC Foster College VP, Gibbs Williams, gunned down in Portmore

Business

VMBS branches open this Saturday in ‘Bank On It’ initiative

More From

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Crab Circle in Kingston closed down after ‘filthy video’

The usually flavourful and inviting Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston has been closed down by the police in execution of a public health order from the Kingston and St Andrew Health Department.

Jamaica News

See also

Newborn left on main road in Trelawny

… cops trying to find her parents

Jamaica News

Battered BB Coke schoolboy on the mend, says Williams

Jaheim Coleman, the 14-year-old student of BB Coke High School in St Elizabeth who suffered severe injuries after he was badly beaten by a fellow student at the institution late last month, is recover

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 1 dead, students among those rescued from St James bus plunge

A male occupant of a minibus that plies the Cambridge to Montego Bay route in St James, died as a result of injuries he sustained when the vehicle ran off the Long Hill road in the parish and plunged

Sport

Matthews’ heroics in vain as West Indies fall to Aussies in final T20I

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews delivered another masterful performance, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from recording a comfortable 47-run victory in the T20 series finale at All

Jamaica News

US Navy woman among 4 arrested in MP’s missing daughter probe

… cops probing complex case of kidnapping, conspiracy in disappearance of child, her mom

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols