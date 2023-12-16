Let’s Talk: What is a must-do before Christmas day? Loop Jamaica

Some people are creatures of habit, and some Jamaicans love tradition.

When it comes to Christmastime, some of us ensure the curtains are changed and the house is cleaned from top to bottom. Some ensure that they attend Grand Market while others look forward to a traditional Christmas breakfast.

With just over a week to go until Christmas day, for Let’s Talk this week, the LoopNews team asked Jamaicans what’s one thing they must do before Christmas.

They also sang a line from a Christmas song.

Enjoy!

Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid