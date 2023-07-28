Letter requests investigation into viability of ODPP Loop Jamaica

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), in a letter bearing the signature of Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Kathy Ann Pyke, on Thursday asked for the postponement of any further vote on the amendment to Section 96 of the Constitution, which would move the retirement age of the director of public prosecutions and the auditor general from 60 to 65.

On July 25, Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck tabled a motion in Parliament to amend the section of the Constitution. This led to some backlash from the Opposition, who was not consulted on the matter.

The ODPP, in weighing in on the matter in the letter that was emailed and delivered by hand to the Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister Chuck, asked for an investigation into the viability of the office.

The 10-page letter, dated July 27, 2023, was signed by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Kathy Ann Pyke.

It concluded that if the investigation is done, “I am certain that you will find that there are serious issues to be addressed, which may warrant a conclusion that the proposed amendment should not be effected at this time in respect of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, if at all.”

The letter, a copy of which was obtained by Loop News, said that the justification given by the minister of justice does not accord with settled principles of constitutional law.

In Parliament, Chuck, speaking on the proposed amendment, said “the proposed amendment to the Constitution will allow for the expansion of the term of service from 60 years to 65 years, thereby addressing the inconsistency that currently exists between the two pieces of legislation and by extension, creating a more equitable playing field for all.”

The letter said that not only is it not justification for changing the Constitution, but the “Constitution is the supreme law and any law that is in contravention of the Constitution is void ab initio (from the beginning)”.

The supremacy of the Constitution is stated in Section 2, which says:

“… if any other law is inconsistent with this Constitution, this Constitution shall prevail and the other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.”

The letter stated that the ODPP should not be treated the same as civil servants. The letter stated that when considering any amendment of the Constitution, in respect of the ODPP, “it must be borne in mind that its director is not an ordinary civil servant to be treated with, as part of the same playing field as civil servants.”

It went on to say that, “the different functions and obligations exist in relation to their nature, character and functions and so perforce, different considerations must also apply.”

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is the office in which the framers of the Constitution invested responsibility for the prosecution of all criminal matters in the country. Furthermore, to ensure its effectiveness, the office has been accorded with independence from control by any authority, except the courts by judicial review, in accordance with the principle of separation of powers. The mass of workers affected by the Pensions Act do not fall in the same category as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution,” the letter declared.

The letter outlined that there is no real inconsistency between the Constitution and the Pensions Act.

“The Constitution provides for the director of public prosecutions to be granted an extension, up to the age of 65, where he/she has attained the age of 60. It is noted that a 1958 amendment of the Pensions Act provided for the age of retirement to be 55 years and in special cases, 50: Section 8 Pensions Act. The Pensions Act was amended a few years ago to allow for the age of retirement to be 65. It is now in accord with the Constitution, bringing civil servants in line with the age applied to the Director and the Auditor General, from 1962.”