LETTER: Was it a picket or a protest?

Black Immigrant Daily News

DEAR EDITOR:

Was it a picket or a protest? So we’re protesting or picketing against the way in which the Africans can stay here?

Question: What’s human trafficking? A lot of you go to strip clubs right? The females that’s dancing, came here on documents saying they are waitresses, bartenders, etc. But hold on, if the club owner holds on to their passports what do you call that?

Let us not forget that a certain media personality went to Canada then “seeking asylum, saying we in Antigua fighting down that person’s sexual preference.”

A lot of folks will cuss at this point, but you folks have a problem with the Africans but not the plane load of Jamaicans coming to Antigua three times a week.

Why not speak about the UK and USA and the Middle East folks who come to Antigua and buy land and driving up the cost of lands in certain areas. (Lemme guess. Cause of their skin color we have nothing to say right?)

To the UPP. Where was this energy to stand with the parents at CHSS? Again where’s the energy to stand with the prison staff and inmates and remanded persons for the conditions of 1735?

But you wanna protest or picket against the way in which refugee status may be given? U know how long me a try learn fu mek fufu. Now the Africans here fufu till me tired.

UPP since y’all wanna protest or pickett something try this. All them tyre places who selling used at nearly the same price of a new tyre.

The usual suspect

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com