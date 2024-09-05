Level playing field coming for public transport sector, says Vaz

Transport Minister Daryl Vaz has sought to reassure public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators that efforts are under way to regulate ride-sharing operations locally, and thereby ensuring a fair and level playing field in the public transport sector.

At a virtual meeting with the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) on last week, some PPV operators expressed concerns about ride-sharing apps like Uber undercutting their businesses with cheaper prices.

Vaz acknowledged the challenges that are posed by ride sharing, and promised a swift resolution.

“I am fully aware of the situation, and I have undertaken to review it, and that process is taking place now,” he said.

“There are discussions with all of the ride-sharing apps; some of them have more issues than some, and the fact of the matter is that I’m undertaking (discussions) to get back with a position from the discussions that have been taking place,” added Vaz.

The minister highlighted the establishment of a taskforce within the Transport Authority (TA) and the ministry, which is engaging with ride-sharing operators.

“They (the ride-sharing operators) are accepting some of the proposals that we are putting to them, and I suspect that we will be in a position to respond to you (PPV operators) and the (transport) industry in a fulsome manner in short order,” stated Vaz.

The minister emphasised that discussions are also ongoing with the Attorney General’s Department relative to ride-sharing operations locally.

“Discussions are taking place, including with the Attorney General’s Department, to make sure that we put the legislation in place to make sure that there is a level playing field,” Vaz stated.

In June, the minister said the legislative framework to be developed will clarify the Government’s policy position on the inclusion of ride-sharing operations as a feature of the public transportation arrangements in Jamaica.

He said then that it will address issues such as fit and proper status for operation, types of vehicles, licence categories, requirements for appropriate liability insurance, conformance to the Government-approved fare structure, and strict adherence to measures mandated by the authorities to ensure the safety of passengers and operators.

Pending the development of the legal framework, measures were suggested to be implemented to address public safety issues. These included locally owned and operated ride-sharing apps that engage only drivers and vehicles that are public passenger vehicle (PPV)-certified and authorised by the Transport Authority (TA).

In the case of internationally operated ride-sharing apps, the recommendation was for owners and operators to be required to establish a business presence with registered offices in Jamaica, and formally engage the TA.

The issues relating to ride-sharing apps came to national attention since primary school teacher Danielle Anglin went missing after she reportedly took a vehicle assigned to a driver attached to one such app on the morning of May 13 this year.

Later in June after Anglin’s remains were found, the ride-sharing company in question said none of its drivers transported the educator.