Lewis boots home 4 winners, captures SVL trophy race on I Am Fred

Champion jockey Reyan Lewis dominated Saturday’s 10-race card at Caymanas Park, booting home four winners including United States-bred I AM FRED as a chance ride in the SVL 23rd Anniversary Trophy feature race.

Replacing Robert Halledeen aboard six-year-old I AM FRED, Lewis left the gate sharply at five and a half furlongs, disputing the lead with 10-1 outsider JOY IS GOLDEN.

I AM FRED shrugged off up-in-class JOY IS GOLDEN, sprinting clear in the stretch run to win in a scorching 1:05.2.

MAHOGANY, the 3-5 favourite, was surprisingly outsped, struggling to keep pace, in stark contrast to the speed he had shown a month ago when caught by FURTHER AND BEYOND at seven and a half furlongs.

Having sparse speed to contend with on the lead, I AM FRED, who narrowly lost to last year’s Derby winner, ABILITY, at six furlongs a month ago, ran out an easy winner with Lewis, who returned to boot home AFFAIR, among three-year-old maidens in the following event.

I AM FRED confirmed his return to the form he displayed when winning four consecutive top-class events between March and April last season.

Lewis’ earlier winners were United States-bred RICHES TO RAGS in the third at six and a half furlongs and MONEY MISER in the fourth at seven furlongs.

Raddesh Roman rode two winners, 1-5 favourite MAGNIFICENT FORCE in the second and JUSTIN BIGTIME in the closing event, reducing his deficit to seven behind Tevin Foster in their battle atop the jockeys’ standings.

Racing continues Sunday afternoon with a nine-race card, highlighted by a Reggae 6 mandatory payout jackpot of approximately $25 million.