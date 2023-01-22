LIAT cancels flights due to withdrawal of aircraft

Black Immigrant Daily News

LIAT wishes to advise that one of its aircraft has been withdrawn from service due to an incident at one of its stations.

The incident, which occurred between the aircraft and a piece of ground equipment, compelled the airline to ground the aircraft in the interest of passenger and crew safety

The aircraft is currently being evaluated in accordance with the company’s Safety and Maintenance Procedures and will be returned to service once all checks have been completed.

The regular LIAT schedule will be disrupted due to the withdrawal of this aircraft. Between January 21 and 23, 2022, several flights will be impacted or cancelled.

Passengers affected by this disruption will be accommodated on alternate services or can rebook by contacting our Reservations Call Centre.

Passengers are asked to monitor their e-mails and LIAT’s social media platforms for updates.

LIAT sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these disruptions. (PR)

Donate At Caribbean News Service, we do not charge for our content and we want to keep it that way. We are seeking support from individuals and organisations so we can continue our work & develop CNS further.

NewsAmericasNow.com