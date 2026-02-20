Lieutenant Stitchie’s wife calls out scammers





Sophia Laing, wife of renowned musician Lt. Stitchie is calling out unscrupulous persons who she says have created fraudulent fundraising campaigns on social media claiming to raise monies for the veteran DJ. In an IRIE FM exclusive, an emotional Mrs Laing says she was recently made aware of unauthorized videos being circulated on social media requesting donations to purchase a wheelchair for Lt. Stitchie.

Mrs Laing says the culprits are only confusing well-meaning supporters.

Meanwhile, amid expressing gratitude for the support, the family has been receiving, Mrs Laing says Stitchie was recently moved to another care facility and continues to show signs of slow steady improvement.

In September 2024, news surfaced that Lieutenant Stitchie had suffered a brain haemorrhage. Since then,

fellow entertainers, Bounty Killer, Shaggy, Richie Stephens, members of the Jamaica Gospel Music

Industry and Sterling Gospel Music Awards have donated towards his medical expenses.