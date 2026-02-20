JFJ points to the need for more community based intervention by state agents JC Lodge Valentine moment ignites online chatter Increase in special consumption tax, for pure alcohol and cigarettes, should boost governments earnings by over $2B Jamaicans urged to explore digital expansion opportunities in modern economy Gender based violence mobile app 'Am Alive' to be launched this year PM Holness describes Jessie Jackson as one of the most positively consequential civil rights leaders of 20th and 21st centuries
Lieutenant Stitchie’s wife calls out scammers

20 February 2026
Sophia Laing, wife of renowned musician Lt. Stitchie is calling out unscrupulous persons who she says have created fraudulent fundraising campaigns on social media claiming to raise monies for the veteran DJ. In an IRIE FM exclusive, an emotional Mrs Laing says she was recently made aware of unauthorized videos being circulated on social media requesting donations to purchase a wheelchair for Lt. Stitchie.

Mrs Laing says the culprits are only confusing well-meaning supporters.

Meanwhile, amid expressing gratitude for the support, the family has been receiving, Mrs Laing says Stitchie was recently moved to another care facility and continues to show signs of slow steady improvement.

In September 2024, news surfaced that Lieutenant Stitchie had suffered a brain haemorrhage. Since then,

fellow entertainers, Bounty Killer, Shaggy, Richie Stephens, members of the Jamaica Gospel Music

Industry and Sterling Gospel Music Awards have donated towards his medical expenses.

