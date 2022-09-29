‘Life audit’ leads chartered accountant to develop construction firm Loop Jamaica

'Life audit' leads chartered accountant to develop construction firm
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
‘Life audit’ leads chartered accountant to develop construction firm

Shamille Scott

2 hrs ago – Updated

Juane Construction

Reluctant to dedicate most of his career doing overtime as a chartered accountant at an auditing firm, Romario Holtham figured he had no choice but to secure another source of income.

After much deliberation, Holtham decided to venture into construction, specifically general contracting. And so he launched Juane Construction Limited.

Juane Construction offers construction, renovation, road work, and landscaping services, to name a few. Holtham’s company has predominately done jobs for government agencies but aims to expand into private residential and commercial developments.

Watch the video shot and edited by Richard Baker for details of Holtham’s journey in entrepreneurship.

