Life sentence for woman who set spouse ablaze on cheating suspicion Loop Jamaica

A St Andrew woman was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering her common-law husband by setting him on fire in May 2017 because she suspected that he was cheating with his children’s caregiver.

Serita Housen Blair, who pleaded guilty in February this year to killing Kenton Brown, was sentenced in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

As tears flowed down Blair’s face in the prisoner’s dock, High Court Judge, Justice Vaughn Smith, ordered her to serve 18 years in prison before being eligible for parole consideration.

Blair, who is said to be in her 40s, was convicted of dousing Brown with gasoline and setting him on fire on May 27, 2017.

Brown managed to detail to the police some of what transpired on the night of the incident before an officer said he (Brown) began shaking violently.

On the night of the tragedy, Brown told the police officer that Blair, also known as ‘Tasha’ and ‘Aunty’, questioned him (Brown) if he was in a relationship with his children’s caregiver.

Earlier in the day, the caregiver was picked up by Brown, and sat in the front seat of his car with Blair and the children also aboard as they all headed to Faith’s Pen district in St Ann to clean his (Brown’s) mother’s grave.

On the night when he was asked by Blair about whether he was in a relationship with the children’s caregiver, Brown told the police constable in the hospital that, “Mi just smile an’ say ‘no’.

“Mi and di woman a family friend from long time. Den mi tell her (Blair) seh mi have work inna di morning and turn mi back and guh sleep,” Brown told the lawman.

“Me ongle wake up fi find miself inna fire wid di woman (Blair) stand up over me,” Brown told the officer, at which point the interview ended because the wounded man began shaking violently.

He died four days later, the court heard.

Some elements of his brief statement to the policeman was corroborated by a resident at the premises where the incident took place, who said he saw Brown exiting his (Brown’s) room while engulfed in flames “from his head to his feet”, and heard him say, “Auntie” set him on fire.

Prosecutors were expected to present the transcripts of Brown’s deathbed interview at the trial, but that became unnecessary after Blair struck a plea deal with the prosecution.

Ahead of imprisoning the St Andrew woman, the judge said the offence was “seemingly premeditated”.

Smith pointed to Blair arguing with Brown over allegedly cheating with his children’s caregiver.

He noted that Blair apparently left the house on Espeut Avenue in St Andrew to purchase gasoline.

Upon her return to the house, she attacked Brown as he slept, dousing him with gasoline and setting him ablaze, all while the children were present at the premises.

Smith said he could not ignore that the possibility existed that Blair’s actions could have endangered the lives of the children.

Still, the judge accepted that Blair had shown remorse and taken responsibility for her actions, although the convicted woman’s defence team had said her now deceased spouse was physically abusive to her.

Also working in Blair’s favour as a mitigating factor was that she had no prior conviction.