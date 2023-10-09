Lifeguard arrested in St Ann as cops seize gun during St Ann raid Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Lifeguard arrested in St Ann as cops seize gun during St Ann raid Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Sunday evening Trelawny crash claims another life

JSE Combined Index hovers near one-year lows

ALERT: J’cans warned to be on the lookout for botnet cyber attack

Former basketball association president Marland Nattie is dead

Construction worker held after reported gun chase in Hanover

‘Lifeguard’ arrested in St Ann as cops seize gun during raid

Nurse killed in Sunday evening Trelawny crash

St James bus crash victim identified as entertainer on way to Kingston

Cop shoots man attempting to steal bike from police station

Newsmaker: Mixed reactions to Crab Circle closure after ‘filthy video’

Monday Oct 09

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old lifeguard following the reported seizure of a firearm at a premises in St Ann on Friday.

Paul Barrett, otherwise called ‘Reptile’, of Mammee Bay, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition following an incident in his community on Friday, October 06.

Reports from the St Ann Bay police are that at about 1:30 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by Barrett was searched.

During the search, one .38 revolver and five .38 rounds of ammunition were found in his bedroom. He was subsequently taken into custody.He was charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date for him is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Evaluation of skilled labour from overseas on the horizon – Charles Jr

Jamaica News

Sunday evening Trelawny crash claims another life

Business

JSE Combined Index hovers near one-year lows

More From

Jamaica News

Delivering hope to BB Coke High student

Chief Executive Officer for Digicel, Stephen Murad, offers words of encouragement to BB Coke High School student, Jaheim Colman, shortly after a visit at the University Hospital of the West Indies las

Jamaica News

Nurse killed in Sunday evening Trelawny crash

See also

A nurse died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash at a section of the Braco main road in Trelawny on Sunday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been releas

Jamaica News

Sound Off: Can your in-laws move in with you?

Families are dynamic and ever-evolving, so, too, might be living situations.
Living with extended family in Jamaica is not uncommon, as many of us grew up with grandma and grandpa and had a few unc

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Mixed reactions to Crab Circle closure after ‘filthy video’

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the public outrage and subsequent closure of Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston, which arose after a video surface

Jamaica News

Porter fatally stabbed, allegedly by woman, in St Andrew

The police are searching for a woman following an alleged domestic dispute which resulted in the stabbing death of a porter in Papine, St Andrew on Friday.
The deceased is 36-year-old Keron H

Sport

Matthews’ heroics in vain as West Indies fall to Aussies in final T20I

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews delivered another masterful performance, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from recording a comfortable 47-run victory in the T20 series finale at All

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols