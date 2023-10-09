Lifeguard arrested in St Ann as cops seize gun during St Ann raid Loop Jamaica

The police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old lifeguard following the reported seizure of a firearm at a premises in St Ann on Friday.

Paul Barrett, otherwise called ‘Reptile’, of Mammee Bay, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition following an incident in his community on Friday, October 06.

Reports from the St Ann Bay police are that at about 1:30 am, lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by Barrett was searched.

During the search, one .38 revolver and five .38 rounds of ammunition were found in his bedroom. He was subsequently taken into custody.He was charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

A court date for him is being finalised.