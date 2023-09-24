Lifeguard booked for brother’s murder claims self-defence Loop Jamaica

A 24-year-old lifeguard who is accused of choking his brother to death during a dispute at their home in Catherine Mount, St James earlier this month, has insisted, through his attorney, that he was defending himself during the altercation.

Dailando Bailey, who is charged with the murder of his 30-year-old brother, Oshaine Bailey, was offered bail in the sum of $600,000 following a bail application by his attorney in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday.

Dailando is to surrender his travel documents as part of his strict bail conditions. A stop order has also been placed at all ports of entry for him.

Reports from the Mount Salem police are that about 12:45 pm on Tuesday, September 12, the brothers were home when an argument developed between them, which escalated into a physical altercation.

It is alleged that in the process, Dailando choked his brother until the brother became unresponsive.

Oshaine was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dailando reported the incident to the police, which led to his arrest and subsequent charging.

During the bail hearing, the accused man’s attorney insisted that his client had to try to defend himself, as the now deceased had jumped at him.

The attorney also indicated that Dailando had reported the matter to the police, giving them details of the incident. That, said the lawyer, showed his client’s willingness to cooperate with law enforcers.

In the meantime, full disclosure is yet to be made in the matter, given that the case file remains incomplete due to outstanding documents, such as a post-mortem report.

The case is next to be mentioned on November 30, 2023.