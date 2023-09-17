Lifeguard charged with ‘choking his big brother to death’ in St James Loop Jamaica

Lifeguard charged with ‘choking his big brother to death’ in St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

Twenty-four-year-old Dailando Bailey, a lifeguard of Catherine Mount in St James, has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of his 30-year-old brother, Oshaine Bailey, at their home on Tuesday, September 12.

Reports from the Mount Salem police are that about 12:45 pm, the brothers were home when an argument developed between them, which escalated into a physical altercation.

It is alleged that in the process, Dailando choked his brother until the brother became unresponsive.

Oshaine was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dailando reported the incident to the police, which led to his arrest.

He was charged after a question-and-answer interview with investigators.

His court date is being finalised.

