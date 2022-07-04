Lightning bolt strikes metres away from man posing for video | Loop Jamaica

Lightning bolt strikes metres away from man posing for video | Loop Jamaica
This is the scary moment a lightning bolt struck the ground several metres behind a man taking a video in northern China.

Footage shows the lightning touching down in a park in Langfang City, Hebei province, on June 17, jolting the man who was there reportedly to film the thunderstorm.

As the electricity struck dangerously close to them, they decided to pack up for the day.

He said: “We cancelled the filming to run away.”

Lightning is caused by electrical imbalances between the clouds and the ground. About 100 cloud-to-ground bolts strike the Earth every second, with each bolt containing up to a billion volts of electricity.

