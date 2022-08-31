Lightning strikes knock out power; most areas restored says JPS Loop Jamaica

Lightning strikes knock out power; most areas restored says JPS
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
48 minutes ago

File photo

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says lightning strikes affected its power grid amid the ongoing weather conditions early on Wednesday morning, leaving widespread power outage across several parishes.

It is understood that several parishes, including St Catherine, St Ann and Trelawny, were left without electricity for between 30 minutes and an hour.

Director of Corporate Communications at JPS, Winsome Callum, has since advised that some most customers’ electrical supplies have been restored.

She said JPS teams are still working to have power restored to other customers.

Most of the island is currently being impacted by thundershowers which have been on and off since Sunday.

