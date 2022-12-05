‘Lights out’ for fisherman who responds to early-morning knock on door Loop Jamaica

A fisherman was shot and killed by so far unknown assailant(s) at his home in Annotto Bay, St Mary on Monday morning.

The deceased is 19-year-old Desmond Mitchell of Cargill Lane in Annotto Bay.

A representative of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, reported that about 3:50 am, Mitchell was at home, when he heard a knock on his door.

After responding, he was shot several times in the upper body.

Mitchell was later transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Annotto Bay police are probing the development.

