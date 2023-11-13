‘Like father like Son’ Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Mark Hart will be inducted into the prestigious Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce Business Leaders Wall of Fame on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Like his late father, business mogul Anthony “Tony” Hart, chairman of Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited (CPJ), Mark Hart will be inducted into the prestigious Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce Business Leaders Wall of Fame on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The CPJ executive’s father was inducted in 2015.

In his own right, Mark Hart, the CPJ head, is a leading light in the business sector who is renowned for extraordinary accomplishments, steadfast commitment to the community and who exemplifies the qualities that define the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Business Leaders Wall of Fame; inspiring leadership, dedication to service innovation and professional achievements.

Renowned for his unwavering commitment to Montego Bay, in particular, and Jamaica, in general, Hart has been a driving force in both the corporate realm and public service, currently serving as chairman of the Airports Authority of Jamaica, Montego Bay FreezoneCompany Limited, the Port Authority of Jamaica and serving on the boards of other public and private sector organisations.

He leads a stellar line-up of awardees at the banquet, which will bring together prominent business, civic and political leaders, community members, and other distinguished guests.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes will deliver the keynote address at the awards banquet.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Oral Heaven is elated to recognise all the outstanding individuals and entities for their remarkable accomplishments and unwavering dedication to the business community.

“The legacy of all honourees should serve as an inspiration to future generations,” Heaven said in a release from the MBCCI.

