Likely 20-year prison sentences await Jamaican men in US | Loop Jamaica

Two Jamaican men are each likely to spend 20 years in a US prison after they both confessed to their involvement in an international telemarketing sweepstakes fraud scheme that defrauded numerous elderly and vulnerable victims in the United States of more than US$9 million.

Maurice Levy, 51, pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and is to be sentenced at a future date.

Derrick Levy, 54, pleaded guilty on January 25, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and is to be sentenced on September 28.

“They each face at least up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” a statement from the US Department of Justice said last week.

According to court documents, the Jamaicans admitted that between July 2008 and September 2016, they worked in call centres in Costa Rica, from where persons in the United States were systematically scammed.

It is not clear whether the two Jamaican men are related.

The US Department of Justice said both men admitted that, “they concealed their physical location using Voice-over-IP technology that enabled them to give victims telephone numbers that, although bearing US area codes, were actually answered at the call centres in Costa Rica.

“Maurice Levy and Derrick Levy further admitted that they would call individuals in the United States, many of whom were elderly and vulnerable, and falsely claim that the individuals had won a sweepstakes prize, but were required to pay fees prior to the delivery of the prize,” the statement said.

But, in truth, no prize existed.

“Once a victim made an initial payment for the purported fees, Maurice Levy, Derrick Levy and their co-conspirators would continue to call the victim, falsely representing that a mistake had been made and that the victim had actually won a prize of a greater amount, or an issue had occurred, and the victim needed to pay additional fees to claim the prize,” the department further stated.

It added that many of the victims sent the Jamaicans and their conspirators tens of thousands of dollars in response to those calls.

During the scheme, “Derrick Levy and Maurice Levy fraudulently obtained more than $9,400,000 from victims, which was used to continue operating the call centres, and for the co-conspirators’ personal benefit,” the department further stated.

Both Jamaicans were eventually arrested and charged.