Lil Baby Responds To Chief Keef’s Baby Mother Saying She’s Pregnant For Him

Lil Baby has stepped forward to address claims made by Chief Keef’s baby mother, Slim Danger, that she is pregnant with his child.

The Atlanta rapper is as much famous with the ladies as he is famous for his music after bagging women like Jayda Cheaves and Saweetie. However, this latest claim by a woman notorious for getting down with entertainers and ballers triggered an immediate response from Lil Baby, who fired off a statement on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“Y’all gotta stop with the False narratives,” Baby wrote. “Certain sh** you gotta kno N***s ain’t doing. Well n***s like me.”

Instagram

Slim Danger claimed that she slept with Lil Baby last year, and now she is claiming that the 4PF rapper knocked her up. After Baby made his statement, Danger shared another post of her baby bump and also tagged Jayda Cheaves while sharing a screenshot and the rapper’s ex-girlfriend allegedly tapping in to view her Instagram Story.

Lil Baby later issued a tweet calling cap on the allegation, suggesting that the female is pulling a stunt to go viral. “A mf a do anything to go viral B**ches And ni***s,” he tweeted.

If she is pulling a stunt, it seems to be working since several hip hop blogs picked up the story. Slim Danger has never been shy about her alleged relationships with rappers and ball players. She previously accused Tristan Thompson and Lil Durk of paying her to have an abortion after allegedly having relations with them. She also claimed that she slept with Tekashi 6ix9ine during the height of his beef with her baby daddy, Chief Keef.

Throughout all of this, Chief Keef has remained silent and instead focuses on his upcoming album.