Lil Tjay Shot Outside New Jersey Chipotle Required Emergency Surgery

Rapper Lil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot on Tuesday night around midnight in New Jersey.

According to reports by TMZ, law enforcement confirmed that he was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey, and he is receiving emergency medical attention. It’s unclear the type of injuries he received.

No further details have been released by the police, but according to reports, there were two shootings in the area where Tjay was reportedly shot. One was at a Chipotle restaurant where a victim was shot multiple times, while another shooting was at an Exxon gas station where the victim was only shot once. It’s unclear if these incidents are related to the rapper being shot.

In the meantime, police are investigating the incident, but no one has been arrested, and no motive has yet been stated by investigating officers.

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, is originally from the Bronx, New York. He has had previous run-ins with the law and was arrested in December 2020 in Brooklyn for criminal possession of a weapon, marijuana possession, and grand larceny.

The rapper was arrested after the vehicle he was traveling was pulled over for a traffic violation. Officers reportedly smelled marijuana, searched the car, and found four loaded handguns and marijuana.

The Billboard-charting rapper recently released his latest album Destined 2 Win last year but has kept a low profile since the year started.

At the time of this publication, TMZ reported that Lil Tjay was out of surgery and is expected to recover from his injuries.