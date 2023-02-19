Linden woman wins trip for 2 to London in Sleepy promotion

Black Immigrant Daily News

Winner Savannah Leung (L) and Representative of Sleepy Diapers Guyana

Sleepy has successfully concluded yet another promotion in Guyana, this time featuring its Sanitary Pads and Panty Liners products.

The promotion spanned a period of three months (November 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023) and invited unlimited submissions of Sleepy Sanitary Pads & Panty Liners empty packs into entry boxes provided at supermarkets nationwide for a chance to win A Trip for two (2) to London.

This includes two round-trip airfare tickets as well as a four-night stay at a hotel in London. However, if the winner is unable to travel, she can choose to receive One Million Guyana Dollars ($1,000,000) in cash instead.

Also, 12 consolation prizes of one year’s supply of Sleepy Sanitary Pads and Panty Liners were also up for grabs.

According to the company, this promotion swept across Guyana and thousands of entries were received.

The winner of the grand prize is Savannah Leung of Kara Kara, Linden.

“…We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all who participated and urge you to continue using Sleepy Sanitary Pads & Panty Liners,” the company said.

Like the Sleepy Diapers, the Sanitary Pads and Panty Liners are made from the highest grade of materials and absorbent fibers, namely natural cotton and bamboo. They do not contain dyes, lotions, paraben or latex and are all individually wrapped for that extra layer of comfort and protection. They also come in different types and sizes catered to every flow.

Best of all, like the Sleepy Diapers, Sleepy Sanitary Pads & Panty Liners are easy on your pockets. Even with their exceptional quality, these items are available countrywide at very affordable prices.

“The feminine hygiene market is one that we did not venture into lightly. We have spared no time, cost or effort in ensuring that our products are 100% organic and all-natural. Over the years, it has been a privilege for the Sleepy Company, to give back to our customers in tangible ways. In the midst of the pandemic, we created new Job Opportunities and donated two containers of sanitary pads to the Period Poverty campaign.”

“We were able to expand our product line and give back to society because of your continued support. We want to express our sincere thanks to all of our customers as we continue to better serve you. Sleepy Goal: ‘Always for better!’”

Consolation Prize Winners

Susan Singh, Grove, East Bank Demerara – 12 months’ supply of Sanitary Pads and Panty Liner

Sona Sancharra, Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg- 12 months’ supply of Sanitary Pads and Panty Liner

Veena Ramdat, Montrose, East Coast Demerara – 12 months’ supply of Sanitary Pads and Panty Liner

Savannah Leung, Kara Kara, Linden- 24 months’ supply of Sanitary Pads and Panty Liner (two times winner)

Sarah Singh, Croal Street, Enterprise – 24 months’ supply of Sanitary Pads and Panty Liner (two times winner)

Feonia Yong, Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara – 24 months’ supply of Sanitary Pads and Panty Liner (two times winner)

Bibi Shareefa Mohamed, Affiance, Essequibo Coast- 36 months’ supply of Sanitary Pads and Panty Liner (three times winner)

NewsAmericasNow.com