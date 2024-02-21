Linstead cabbie charged with almost ‘every sexual offence in the book’ Loop Jamaica

Forty-four-year-old Kirkland Young, otherwise called ‘Karl’, a taxi operator of Linstead, St Catherine, has been slapped with several sexual offence charges following a series of incidents that transpired between January 2022 and December 2023.

He is expected to appear in the court to answer to the charges of rape (three counts), conspiracy to rape (three counts), sexual touching, aiding and abetting rape (three counts), possession of child pornography, knowingly causing or inciting involvement of child pornography, conspiracy to grievous sexual assault, trafficking, misprision of a felony and failure to report to the Office of the Children Registry .

Reports from the Linstead Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are that the now complainant was compelled to commit several sexual acts with Young and other men against her will.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched into the matter.

Young was subsequently arrested, and the charges were laid against him on Tuesday, February 20.

Investigations remain ongoing, as the police believe that Young is a repeat offender.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Linstead police at 876-985-2285, Crime Stop at 311, the 119 Police Emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Young’s court date has not yet been finalised.