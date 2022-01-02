Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid-19

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Lionel Messi is one of four Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players to have tested positive for Covid-19, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The other three players are Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala.

All players are “in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” the team said.

PSG is scheduled to face Vannes in the French Cup’s round of 32 on Monday.

France registered 232,200 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the highest daily number registered across Europe since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the country’s Health Ministry.

