Lisa Hanna leaving representational politics Loop Jamaica

Four-term Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Lisa Hanna has announced that she will be leaving representational politics.

Hanna, who is the Opposition spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, made her intentions known in a letter to PNP President and Opposition Leader Mark Golding. She indicated that she will not be offering herself to represent the PNP in the constituency when the next General Election, constitutionally due in 2025, is called.

“I have always been a champion of change and having the courage to do what’s right even when it’s not expedient or self-serving, as I believe courage has an obligation to pave new roads for the generation coming behind us,” Hanna said.

“As such, I have recently decided to conclude my current journey in representational politics at the end of this term,” Hanna added.

The former Miss World represents one of the safest seats, one that the PNP has never lost. However, she saw her usual margins of victory, which sometimes stand at several thousand votes, shrink to just 31 votes in the 2020 General Election.

She won the seat in 2007, 2011, 2016, and 2020.