Lisa Hanna out as PNP names new Shadow Cabinet Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has announced a Shadow Cabinet shuffle, which he said is aimed at showcasing the diverse talent and extensive skill set within the People’s National Party.
“The new Shadow Cabinet combines new faces to frontline politics alongside seasoned politicians – all ready to offer solutions to Jamaica’s longstanding challenges,” the Opposition leader said in a release on Saturday.
New faces include former cricketer Wavell Hinds, who is expected to take over the labour and sports, and Dr Alfred Dawes, who will take on health and wellness.
Dr Morais Guy, who previously held the health and wellness portfolio for the Opposition, is not named in the new Shadow Cabinet.
Lisa Hanna, who served as Opposition spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade, is also not named in the new Shadow Cabinet. She had previously indicated that she would be stepping away from representational politics.
Dr Angela Brown-Burke is expected to take over as the Shadow minister for foreign and regional affairs.
The Opposition leader said each shadow minister will be supported by a team, including deputies to be named at a later date, and their junior shadow Cabinet counterparts.
“Shadow Cabinet positions provide an opportunity for team members to contribute and gain exposure, without burdening taxpayers,” the PNP said.
Golding thanked those who served in the previous Shadow Cabinet and will not be offering themselves in the next election.
See the full list as announced by the PNP on Saturday:
Leader of the Opposition & Defence – Mark Golding
Transparent & Accountable Governance
Foreign & Regional Affairs – Dr Angela Brown-Burke
Justice – Senator Donna Scott-Mottley
Local Government & Participatory Democracy – Natalie Neita-Garvey
Information & Public Communication – Nekeisha Burchell
Shadow Minister without Portfolio with special responsibility for affairs concerning Portmore – Fitz Jackson
Sustainable Economic Development
Finance & the Public Service – Julian Robinson
Agriculture & Rural Development – Dr Dayton Campbell
Investment, Trade & Global Logistics – Anthony Hylton
Science, Technology, Innovation & Entrepreneurship – Dr Andre Haughton
Tourism & Linkages Senator – Janice Allen
Culture & Creative Industries – Dr Deborah Hickling
Labour & Sports – Wavell Hinds
Environment & Ecological Heritage – Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns
Social Cohesion & Empowerment
Citizen Security & Productivity – Senator Peter Bunting
Education & Community Development – Senator Damion Crawford
Health & Wellness – Dr Alfred Dawes
Social Transformation & Social Protection – Patricia Sutherland
Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities & Inclusion – Denise Daley
Youth & Civic Engagement – Senator Gabriela Morris
Infrastructure & Human Amenities
Energy & Climate Change – Phillip Paulwell
Water – Ian Hayles
Roads & Works – Richard Azan
Transport & Mining – Mikael Phillips
Land – Lothan Cousins
Housing & Sustainable Living – Senator Dr Floyd Morris