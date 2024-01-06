Lisa Hanna out as PNP names new Shadow Cabinet Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has announced a Shadow Cabinet shuffle, which he said is aimed at showcasing the diverse talent and extensive skill set within the People’s National Party.

“The new Shadow Cabinet combines new faces to frontline politics alongside seasoned politicians – all ready to offer solutions to Jamaica’s longstanding challenges,” the Opposition leader said in a release on Saturday.

New faces include former cricketer Wavell Hinds, who is expected to take over the labour and sports, and Dr Alfred Dawes, who will take on health and wellness.

Dr Morais Guy, who previously held the health and wellness portfolio for the Opposition, is not named in the new Shadow Cabinet.

Lisa Hanna, who served as Opposition spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade, is also not named in the new Shadow Cabinet. She had previously indicated that she would be stepping away from representational politics.

Dr Angela Brown-Burke is expected to take over as the Shadow minister for foreign and regional affairs.

The Opposition leader said each shadow minister will be supported by a team, including deputies to be named at a later date, and their junior shadow Cabinet counterparts.

“Shadow Cabinet positions provide an opportunity for team members to contribute and gain exposure, without burdening taxpayers,” the PNP said.

Golding thanked those who served in the previous Shadow Cabinet and will not be offering themselves in the next election.

See the full list as announced by the PNP on Saturday:

Leader of the Opposition & Defence – Mark Golding

Transparent & Accountable Governance

Foreign & Regional Affairs – Dr Angela Brown-Burke

Justice – Senator Donna Scott-Mottley

Local Government & Participatory Democracy – Natalie Neita-Garvey

Information & Public Communication – Nekeisha Burchell

Shadow Minister without Portfolio with special responsibility for affairs concerning Portmore – Fitz Jackson

Sustainable Economic Development

Finance & the Public Service – Julian Robinson

Agriculture & Rural Development – Dr Dayton Campbell

Investment, Trade & Global Logistics – Anthony Hylton

Science, Technology, Innovation & Entrepreneurship – Dr Andre Haughton

Tourism & Linkages Senator – Janice Allen

Culture & Creative Industries – Dr Deborah Hickling

Labour & Sports – Wavell Hinds

Environment & Ecological Heritage – Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns

Social Cohesion & Empowerment

Citizen Security & Productivity – Senator Peter Bunting

Education & Community Development – Senator Damion Crawford

Health & Wellness – Dr Alfred Dawes

Social Transformation & Social Protection – Patricia Sutherland

Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities & Inclusion – Denise Daley

Youth & Civic Engagement – Senator Gabriela Morris

Infrastructure & Human Amenities

Energy & Climate Change – Phillip Paulwell

Water – Ian Hayles

Roads & Works – Richard Azan

Transport & Mining – Mikael Phillips

Land – Lothan Cousins

Housing & Sustainable Living – Senator Dr Floyd Morris