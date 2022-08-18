Listed company encourages young people to partner with it in business Loop Jamaica

Listed company Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances (CFF) is encouraging enterprising young people to partner with them and other established companies to build their businesses.

CFF director Anand James urged potential entrepreneurs to network with the right people and organisations to be successful.

“Register your company, register with the NIS (National Insurance Scheme) get used to the bodies and organisations that can help you, and get used to us if you are into drinks, juices, syrups – those kinds of businesses”, said James, a former general manager of the multinational company which became CFF.

Speaking at the open day at the CFF’s facilities on Wednesday (August 17), James said high production standards, well-trained staff and good networking are key to success in business.

“I’m really sad to see young people wasting their energy, their enthusiasm and their skill sets. If you have an idea (for a business) and you are working with somebody, don’t just sit down on it”, James said.

CFF has been on the Junior Stock Exchange since 2013.

The open day at the company’s Kingston plant was held under the theme: “Build a drink, improve yuh ting”. A highlight of the day was the demonstration of making drinks and syrups from the flavours manufactured by CFF.

The company also introduced three new flavours to its portfolio – mixed berry, yaad blend (mango, pineapple and ginger) and tropical surprise (orange, pineapple and banana).

Joddian Howard, Product Development Officer at Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances demonstrates the making of a drink at the Open Day at the company’s plant in Kingston.

Addressing yesterday’s open day, Akenio Patterson of the Bureau of Standards of Jamaica (BSJ) encouraged small businesses to utilise the BSJ’s services such as testing, calibration of equipment, training of staff, business advice and access to international markets.

Patterson noted that the regulatory function of the BSJ has been shifted to the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority.

“What we focus on is business development and trade and supporting your strategic objectives”, he said.

Meanwhile, Sheneecia Salmon, senior trade policy officer at the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, invited businesses of all sizes to join the JMEA.

These she said, included: assistance in meeting the requirements of export markets, networking with JMEA members, advocacy, stakeholder workshops, mentoring, advertising in the association’s publications, and access to loans and grants from the DBJ and EXIM Bank.

“More than 70 per cent of our membership is micro, small and medium-sized companies”, Salmon disclosed. She said being a JMEA member makes it easier for companies to tap into overseas markets.