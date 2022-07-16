Listen to content, read in Dark Mode on the Loop News App | Loop Jamaica

We have listened to you, our loyal readers, and have included some new and exciting features in the latest version of the Loop News App.

The updates, available for both iOS and Android systems, are sure to enrich user experience.

Now included in the app is the Dark Mode feature, which will offer some relief to your eyes as you enjoy your favourite source for News, Sports, Entertainment, Business and Lifestyle content in a low-light area.

So you want to keep up to date on the latest happenings but you are on the move — busy with chores or driving or you may just want to rest your eyes. Not to worry. You can now listen to articles, thanks to the Loop Listen feature. (Loop Listen is only available in our Trinidad, Jamaica & Barbados markets, for now.)

The app now gives you the ability to enlarge photos, both the main image and those embedded within articles.

Now, we know that you absolutely love your Loop News app and will remain loyal but we have added a Delete Account functionality, as per Apple guidelines for any app that has an accounts system. This functionality is maintained in Android as well.

Enjoy the new features and thank you for using the Caribbean’s No. 1 News app.