Lit candle suspected cause of fire that killed three children Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Lit candle suspected cause of fire that killed three children Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Brian Frazer appointed deputy CEO at VMIL

Lit candle suspected cause of fire that killed three children

Gov’t identifies land to build new, modern prison – Holness

Smooth flow of traffic for back to school – cops

One on One stock gains one-third in value

Jamaican dollar weakens during trading week

OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices fall

BACK-TO-SCHOOL JITTERS: Nervousness and excitement as schools reopen

Liz Truss set to become new UK Prime Minister

Cops name entertainer ‘Silk Boss’ as person of interest

Monday Sep 05

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

48 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

On what should have been the first day back at school for three siblings, their family is today reeling after they perished in a fire at their home in Springfield district, Westmoreland, on Sunday night.

Another child was also injured in the blaze.

The deceased children have been identified as Jayden and Jorden Laing, both seven years old, and Adrianno Laing.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 9:40pm, the children were at home with their father when he lit a candle due to a power outage in the area.

It is alleged that the man went outside and later realised the house was engulfed in flames.

Efforts were made to rescue the children, however, only one was saved. She has since been hospitalised, the police said.

Police in Westmoreland are investigating.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Brian Frazer appointed deputy CEO at VMIL

Jamaica News

Lit candle suspected cause of fire that killed three children

Jamaica News

Gov’t identifies land to build new, modern prison – Holness

More From

Entertainment

Mighty Sparrow baptised in New York

Mighty Sparrow, the undisputed Calypso King of the World, was baptised on Saturday at Far Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, USA.
With his baptism as a Seventh-Day Adventist, it is uncertain if th

See also

Lifestyle

With J’can KFC chicken, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, bury the hatchet

‘Jamaican KFC’ was the proverbial white flag for a truce between two Atlanta housewives

Jamaica News

Man threatens to ‘kidnap’ women and girls in video

Cops ask for help to locate him

Sport

Shericka Jackson upsets Fraser-Pryce in Brussels

World 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson pulled off an upset victory in the women’s 100m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
Jackson, who won the bronze medal at the T

Jamaica News

15-year-old boy shot dead in Trench Town; area now tense

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead by gunmen in a section of Trench Town in South St Andrew on Friday night.
The decreased is Novado Maitland, otherwise called ‘Teflon’, a student of Tivoli Gardens H

Jamaica News

Cops name entertainer ‘Silk Boss’ as person of interest

The St Catherine South Police have named entertainer Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid as a person of interest.
In a release late Sunday, the constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit said Reid is bein

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols