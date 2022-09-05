Lit candle suspected cause of fire that killed three children Loop Jamaica

On what should have been the first day back at school for three siblings, their family is today reeling after they perished in a fire at their home in Springfield district, Westmoreland, on Sunday night.

Another child was also injured in the blaze.

The deceased children have been identified as Jayden and Jorden Laing, both seven years old, and Adrianno Laing.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 9:40pm, the children were at home with their father when he lit a candle due to a power outage in the area.

It is alleged that the man went outside and later realised the house was engulfed in flames.

Efforts were made to rescue the children, however, only one was saved. She has since been hospitalised, the police said.

Police in Westmoreland are investigating.