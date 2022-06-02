Little Caesars National Prep School Champs begins on Friday | Loop Jamaica

Little Caesars National Prep School Champs begins on Friday | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
1 hrs ago

(From left): Oshane Thoms, brand manager, Little Caesar’s; Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, head of sales & marketing, Restaurant Associates Limited with JISA executives – Trudy Hardy, chairman Sports Committee; Claudia Nugent, treasurer and Dr Andre Nugent, president, taking part in the presentation of the sponsorship cheque for the National Preparatory School Track and Field Championship. (PHOTO: Contributed).

Little Caesars has announced its title sponsorship of the 2022 Jamaica Independent Schools’ Association (JISA)National Preparatory School Track and Field Championship for a second consecutive year.

The championship will take place at the National Stadium on Thursday and Friday.

“Little Caesars is profusely proud to return as the title sponsor for the Little Caesars JISA Prep School Championship,” said Oshane Thoms, brand manager for Little Caesars Jamaica. “Our students or as we like to call them our ‘little heroes’, have finally gotten an opportunity to showcase their diverse and unique talents after a two-year break due to Covid-19. Just like Little Caesars with our unique and diverse toppings, our students are indeed unique.”

Noting that historically over six olympians have started their illustrious careers at Prep Champs, Thoms said, “make no mistake, Jamaica is the home for champions. Just like how our pizzas go through our ovens and come out on the other end ready to be loved by our customers, meets such as this are like the oven, serving well-developed future stars of Jamaica track and field.”

He revealed further that as a sponsor of the JISA Prep School Champs, Little Caesar’s has started a Prep School spirit competition on Facebook.

Inviting all the participating schools to upload a photo of their school spirit to the Facebook page: (www.facebook.com/littlecaesarsjm), Thoms shared the school’s photo with the most votes will win $50,000.

