‘Little Chubby’ charged with ‘Claffy’s’ murder and more in Manchester Loop Jamaica

The Manchester Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Davion Allen, otherwise called ‘Little Chubby’, a carpenter of Top Greenvale district in the parish, following an incident that occurred in his community on Saturday, April 30.

He has been charged with the murder of 38-year-old Andrade Hines, otherwise called ‘Claffy’, construction worker of Top Greenvale district.

In addition, Allen has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony, all stemming from the same incident.

Reports are that about 12:09 am, Allen and Hinds were at a party when an argument developed between them.

Allen, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, opened gunfire, hitting Hinds and two other patrons.

The police were alerted and the injured persons were taken to hospital, where Hinds was pronounced dead on arrival and the others were admitted for treatment.

Investigations led to Allen’s arrest on Tuesday, May 2.

On Thursday, May 4 he was charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.