Little Dunn’s River opened to the public on Sundays Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
18 minutes ago

Little Dunn’s River, the popular St Ann attraction that was closed due to safety concerns last year, is now open to the public on Sundays.

The announcement was made by Cabinet Minister and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for St Ann North Eastern, Matthew Samuda, in an Instagram post on Wednesday. 

The attraction was closed by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) in September 2022, following a murder at the location and concerns regarding possible reprisals.

Residents have staged several protests, calling for the attraction to be reopened, and some have taken the matter to court in order to regain access to the property. The case is ongoing.

Samuda said, in November, he gave a commitment to work with UDC, the police and the community in an effort to return safe access to Little Dunn’s River by Christmas. 

Despite the attraction being opened once weekly, Samuda said: “There are still major issues to work through to ensure full commercial activity can return safely to Little Dunn’s River.” 

He said further discussions with the St Ann Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders will be ongoing to achieve those safety goals.

