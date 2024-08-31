Little London Primary principal dies; hailed as ‘excellent’ educator

Ahead of the new academic year on Monday, Little London Primary School in Westmoreland has been plunged into mourning after its Principal Shirlet Craig-Davis died on Saturday.

Reports are that Craig-Davis was hospitalised in serious condition after she reportedly sustained injuries in a motor vehicle collision earlier in August.

The circumstances which led to the crash remain unclear.

Craig-Davis led the Westmoreland-based school for the past 10 years.

In confirming the passing of the educator, Chairman of the school board, Hilda Hibbert, said she was informed by the school’s guidance counsellor of Craig-Davis’ passing.

“(It’s) very sad indeed, but the guidance counsellor has been preparing other guidance counsellors and their team to do what is relevant to the children come Monday,” Hibbert said.

“We are all hurting,” she said, adding that the other school administrators will decide whether school will be convened on Monday for the start of the new academic year.

Shirlet Craig-Davis

Amid those developments, tributes continue to flow for the school principal on various social media platforms.

“A sweet, kind lady! Oh no, Shirlet. So many things left for you to accomplish and now you are gone. Little London Primary will surely miss you,” a woman wrote on Instagram.

“Heartfelt condolences from the Chatsworth Primary and Infant School family,” a man commented.

“Smh RIP Mrs Davis. Can’t forget primary school days… Jah know, excellent teacher… Great lady,” another Instagram user said.

Shared a woman: “Omg, Omg, I’m lost for words, I can’t even cry.

“A hard worker, an exceptional and excellent teacher and principal. A… calm mother in every way. That pleasant, calm, encouraging woman with a laugh that is contagious… Girl, me miss you. RIP,” she posted.

On Facebook, a woman said it was not the news she was hoping to hear ahead of the reopening of school on Monday.

“I was hoping for the best. Rest in peace my past grade 4 teacher. You were so committed to the cause, and excelled at what you did,” she said.

Shared another: “Rest in peace Mrs Craig-Davis, my past grade 4 teacher. Condolences go out to her family”.

A man said that, “This news devastating and school (reopening) hours away.

“RIP mi excellent past teacher and now mi son principal. My deepest condolences to your husband and daughter,” he said.