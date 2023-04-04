Little ‘Miss Chin’ gone missing in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Little 'Miss Chin' gone missing in St Andrew
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Tiffany Jervis

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 16-year-old Tiffany Jervis, otherwise called ‘Miss Chin’, of Burnt Ground, Red Hills, St Andrew, who has been missing since Saturday, April 1.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall.

Reports from the Red Hills police are that about 8am, Tiffany was last seen at home dressed in a grey blouse, blue jeans and a pair of blue slippers.

She has not been heard from since then.

All efforts to contact her have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tiffany Jervis is being asked to contact the Red Hills police at 876-945-8270, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

