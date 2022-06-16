‘Little Paul’ charged with double murder in West Kingston | Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Kingston Western Police Division have arrested and charged 25-year-old Paul Dawson, otherwise called ‘Little Paul’, of Pink Lane, Kingston 14 with the murders of 50-year-old Carlton Armstrong of Bond Street, Kingston 14 and 21-year-old Orland Turner of Freeman Hall, Albert town, Trelawny, on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, a group of persons was sitting along a roadway when they were attacked by armed men who opened fire at them.

Armstrong and Turner who sustained injuries, were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Dawson was apprehended on Friday, June 10, and was charged on Thursday, June 16 after a question-and-answer session.