With around 2,000 athletes from 200 countries competing at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, at the 2022 World Athletics Championships which got underway on Friday, the stage is set for an exciting display of track and field prowess over 10 days.

Athletes from the Caribbean are among them, with many from the region expected to perform well, including Jamaicans. Stay with us as we bring you updates from World Champs. Please give this blog a few seconds to load.