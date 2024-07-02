Live Blog: Hurricane Beryl roars towards Jamaica

·6 min read
Live Blog: Hurricane Beryl roars towards Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

36 minutes ago

(Photo: NHC)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

With a Hurricane Warning in effect for Jamaica and Hurricane Beryl expected to bring life-threatening winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge on Wednesday, after roaring through open waters today as a monstrous Category 5 storm, Loop News will be tracking the weather system and bringing you the latest.

The weather system is on a path that is expected to take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people.

Stay locked to our live blog for all the updates on Hurricane Beryl. Please give the blog a few seconds to load.

