LIVE: World Championships 2023 kicks off Loop Jamaica

All eyes are on Budapest, Hungary, where, over nine days, 49 events will see athletes from across the world give their all at the 19th World Athletics Championships. And, of course, our prolific Jamaican athletes and their Caribbean counterparts will also be in the mix (and on the medal podium) when the action kicks off in a few hours.

Loop News will bring you all the action from trackside for our #BudapestQuest coverage, with our team on the ground in the European country.

Stay tuned to our exclusive live blog for everything, on and off the track. We’ve got you covered!