Live2Lead leadership conference returns to Jamaica in October Loop Jamaica

Creative Brands and Concepts, in partnership with the John Maxwell company, will host its annual global Live2Lead Jamaica leadership conference and awards ceremony both virtually and in person at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Friday, October 7.

The event will feature speeches from a panel of highly esteemed entrepreneurs, public speakers, authors, and expert coaches in leadership.

“Live2Lead, for the third consecutive year in Jamaica, is proud to bring another exceptional lineup to the 2022 staging. John C Maxwell, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Patrick Lencioni, Eric Thomas, and Tim Elmore are among some of the experts who will take the stage to share their diverse perspectives and knowledge in leadership across all areas of business,” according to a press release about the event.

The release said that attendees would have the opportunity to access some of the most valuable leadership content from the world’s best leaders. It said also that leaders will be able to expand their networks and build business relationships by connecting with other global leaders.

In an interview surrounding the conference, Erica McKenzie, Forbes coach and Event Organiser, said: “Business challenges are seen worldwide. The COVID-19 Pandemic has taught us very vital lessons. As a result, we have come up with innovative ideas, but there is still more that we need to learn.

“While businesses are in recovery mode, it is time to look beyond the Caribbean to get expert knowledge from global stars who were here before us. We will recover from the pandemic through shared learning. Live2lead is going to be that space to empower us to learn from those leaders.”

Live2Lead continues to give leaders and potential leaders the motivation and the strategies needed to progress and recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This global development experience is now in its 9th staging and will equip attendees with the insight and skills they need to thrive in business. Early bird tickets are US$79 and can be purchased online at Live2Lead Jamaica’s or Creative Brands and Concepts’ website.

To register or find out more about this leadership conference or Live2Lead, please visit: https://live2leadjamaica.com or https://creativebrandsandconcepts.com