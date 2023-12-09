Liverpool beat Palace 2-1 to move to top of Premier League Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Liverpool beat Palace 2-1 to move to top of Premier League Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Burnley goalie Trafford frustrates Brighton in EPL draw

Man United set back again in home loss to Bournemouth in EPL

47-year-old man held as cops seize firearm during raid at wake

UWI’s Prof Marvin Reid awarded

CHRISTMAS SCARE: Scammers creating fake bank pages to lure customers

Liverpool beat Palace 2-1 to move to top of Premier League

Jackie Jackson unveils new season’s focus in ‘Psychology Of’

Traffic changes take effect in Mandeville, Manchester on Sunday

NBA: Embiid has 38 points and 14 rebounds in 76ers’ win over Hawks

Mona High win first-ever Manning Cup title

Saturday Dec 09

29°C
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Premier League football match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s team came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League.

But it was substitute Harvey Elliott who struck Liverpool’s winner with a long-range shot in the 91st minute at Selhurst Park to provisionally move the club to the top of the standings.

Liverpool now lead Arsenal by a point. The Gunners can regain the league lead when they play at third-place Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Salah had evened the score with a deflected shot in the 76th. Palace had been reduced to 10 men just a minute earlier when Jordan Ayew was sent off.

The home team had taken the lead through Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty in the 57th after he had been fouled by Jarell Quansah.

But the game turned around when Ayew was shown a second yellow card.

Liverpool quickly capitalized as Salah struck his landmark goal. He became the fifth Liverpool player to reach 200 for the club.

Even then, Klopp’s team looked set to drop points until Elliott’s clincher.

Salah also moved up to 10th in the league’s all-time scorers list with 150.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

December 8, 2023 01:43 AM

Sport

December 6, 2023 02:36 AM

Sport

December 6, 2023 11:46 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Burnley goalie Trafford frustrates Brighton in EPL draw

Sport

Man United set back again in home loss to Bournemouth in EPL

Jamaica News

47-year-old man held as cops seize firearm during raid at wake

More From

Sport

Mona High win first-ever Manning Cup title

See also

Earlier, JC secured their fourth Walker Cup knockout title controversially, clinching a dramatic 7-6 sudden-death penalty kick win over STATHS

Entertainment

Aidonia takes a break to focus on ‘birth of child’

Dancehall artiste Aidonia has announced that he will be taking a break from recording music for a few months to focus on family, especially the birth of his soon-to-be born child.
“I will be t

Caribbean News

The UWI appoints five new professors

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has promoted five of its finest academics to the rank of Professor.
In a statement, the UWI said the new professors are experts in the fields of Special

Sport

Liverpool GK Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace.
The Brazil international has missed the past three matches si

Jamaica News

Taxi driver goes to cops to make report, is arrested

A taxi operator who went to the Negril Police Station to make a report on Wednesday was arrested after it was discovered that he had more than 50 outstanding warrants.
Twenty-eight-year-old Damion

Jamaica News

Uncle and nephew among four killed in St Elizabeth gun attacks

Four men, including an uncle and his nephew, were killed in three separate gun attacks in St Elizabeth between Thursday night and Friday morning. 
The deceased are 46-year-old Oneil Benja

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols