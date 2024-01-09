Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with knee injury Loop Jamaica

Loop News
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (PHOTO: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire).

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for several weeks with a knee injury, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has confirmed.

Alexander-Arnold suffered the injury during Sunday’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Fulham at Anfield, Lijnders said: “First of all, some not-that-good news, Trent hyper-extended his knee during the last game.

“So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover. He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks, so let’s see after that.

“He will get some rest and then hopefully he can come back to where he was. Because this guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility.

“We will really miss him.”

Lijnders also revealed that Virgil van Dijk is available again after missing the Arsenal game due to illness, but Dominik Szoboszlai remains sidelined.

