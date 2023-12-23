Liverpool defender Tsimikas injured after colliding with Klopp Loop Jamaica

Liverpool defender Tsimikas injured after colliding with Klopp
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas, bottom, grimaces in pain after a tackle by Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League football match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super).

Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas was injured when he collided with his manager Jurgen Klopp on the sideline during the English Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Tsimikas was challenged by Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka and stumbled into Klopp, who then landed on top of him.

After being treated by medical staff, Tsimikas was brought off with an apparent shoulder injury. Joe Gomez replaced him in the 35th minute.

Klopp was OK.

The game ended 1-1. Arsenal led after four minutes through Gabriel. Liverpool replied in the 29th when Mo Salah hit his 151st Premier League goal to move up to 10th on the list of the competition’s top scorers.

