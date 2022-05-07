Liverpool draw with Spurs boosts Man City’s EPL title bid | Loop Jamaica

Liverpool draw with Spurs boosts Man City's EPL title bid
Liverpool’s Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League football match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super).

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool drew with Tottenham 1-1 and went to the top of the English Premier League (EPL) on Saturday but handed Manchester City a chance to pull three points clear.

The end of a 12-match league winning run at Anfield dampened Liverpool’s bid for a quadruple of trophies.

City will be at home to Newcastle on Sunday when the defending champion can regain first place and go three points ahead.

Son Heung-min’s close-range finish from Ryan Sessegnon’s pass put Tottenham ahead in the 56th minute.

Tottenham’s resolute defense was repelling Liverpool attacks until a shot from Luis Diaz outside the penalty area deflected off Rodrigo Bentancur and beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Despite Tottenham holding Liverpool for a second time this season, the point hurt their attempt to overhaul Arsenal in fourth place with three games to go.

Ahead of Thursday’s north London derby, Arsenal were a point ahead of Tottenham, and play Leeds on Sunday.

