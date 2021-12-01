Liverpool entertain as EPL’s top 3 all win to stay close | Loop Jamaica

Only two points separate Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. There’s no doubting who the entertainers are with the most high-powered attack.

Liverpool hit four goals for a third consecutive game by beating Everton 4-1 on Wednesday, taking the team’s scoring tally to 43 in 14 games — the most in a major European league so far.

Jurgen Klopp’s 2020 champions remained in third, but with another 24 games to go that’s far from a concern.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool made it three Premier League victories in a row and inflict further pressure on Toffees boss Rafael Benitez.

The Reds raced two goals in front inside 20 minutes in an away game against Everton for just the third time in the competition’s history thanks to strikes from Jordan Henderson and Salah.

Demarai Gray pulled a goal back before half-time to improve the mood around the ground, which began emptying after the second of Liverpool’s goals, but Salah gave Liverpool some breathing space with his second.

Diogo Jota blasted home a fourth to highlight the gulf between the clubs and add some gloss to a win that keeps Liverpool within one point of Manchester City and two behind leaders Chelsea, with both sides also victorious on Wednesday.

Manchester City won 2-0 at Aston Villa and Chelsea beat Watford 2-1.

The top three pulled away from fourth place after West Ham were held 1-1 by Brighton. Leicester and Southampton also drew 2-2, while the meeting between Wolverhampton and Burnley was goalless.