Liverpool equal scoring record with 9-0 win vs Bournemouth Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Liverpool equal scoring record with 9-0 win vs Bournemouth

42 minutes ago

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his team’s seventh goal during the English Premier League match against Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP).

LONDON (AP) — After a winless start to the season and a dispiriting loss to their archrival, Liverpool set out to make a statement against Bournemouth on Saturday.

A 9-0 win, equalling the record for the biggest-ever victory in the Premier League, sends a loud message indeed.

Liverpool blew away Bournemouth at Anfield to put their early-season struggles behind them, with Roberto Firmino scoring two goals and setting up three more.

After opening the campaign with two draws and a loss, it was the kind of performance that will erase many of the questions about whether Jurgen Klopp’s team had lost its edge.

Manchester City also showed that they can never be counted out after the defending champion found themselves trailing by two goals for the second straight game. Erling Haaland netted a second-half hat trick as City rallied to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at home — having only managed to salvage a 3-3 draw at Newcastle last weekend.

Manchester United and Chelsea also won on a good day for the Premier League’s traditional powers.

United made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since February by beating Southampton 1-0 away thanks to a second-half goal by Bruno Fernandes.

Chelsea overcame the early sending off of Connor Gallagher to beat Leicester 2-1 at Stamford Bridge behind two goals from Raheem Sterling.

Also, Brighton beat Leeds 1-0 and Brentford drew 1-1 at home against Everton.

Arsenal, the only team to start the season with three wins, had a chance to maintain their perfect record when they played Fulham at home in the late game.

Source

